Heads up beat makers: AKAI and Alesis MIDI keyboards now starting from $49 for the holidays

We have now spotted some early Black Friday deals on MIDI keyboards and controllers for your music production setup. Amazon is offering the AKAI Professional LPK25 USB MIDI Keyboard at $49 shipped. Also matched at Sweetwater. This one typically sells for around $59 these days and every once in a while will pop down to the $49 range at Amazon and elsewhere. This popular mini keyboard model is now within $2 of the lowest price we have tracked in over a year at Amazon and makes for a wonderful addition to any Logic Pro, Ableton Live, or Pro Tools rig. Head below for additional details and more early Black Friday MIDI controller deals.

While it might not be the latest and greatest out there, this model remains as one of the better portable options, not mention from one of the best brands in the space. AKAI’s controllers regularly make our yearly roundup of the best out there due to the robust build and a full feature set, and the LPK25 is certainly in that category. The 13-inch, slim-line keyboard boasts a 25-key, bus-powered setup with four programmable memory banks and much more.

Speaking of production gear, we are also tracking some rare offers on the best-in-class Shure USB and XLR microphones courtesy of Amazon’s early Black Friday sale. Shure has been a staple in the music production space for many years and its USB mics are some of the best in the business, never mind the iconic SM7 (ever heard of Thriller?) that is currently on sale right now. Browse all of those deals right here.

13-inch, slim-line laptop performance keyboard with 25 velocity-sensitive mini-keyboard keys for playing melodies, bass lines, chords and more

Dedicated octave up and down buttons to increase the keyboard to the full melodic range plus a sustain button for expressive performances

On-board arpeggiator steps through chords automatically and generates inspiring melodic ideas quickly

