Best in class Shure USB mics see rare Amazon deals from $59: SM7, MV7, more up to 28% off

Amazon has now launched a wide-ranging Shure microphone sale starting from $59. You’ve likely noticed Shure’s microphones being used on some of the biggest podcasts out there, not to mention in studios and for home recordings for years now. Shure makes some of the best microphones in the game no mater what the application might be and today we are tracking some rare discounts on some if its best models. Head below for more details.

While you can’t go wrong with today’s deal on the iconic XLR Shure SM7B Vocal Microphone at $359, the real USB standout here is the Shure MV7 Microphone. You can now score this one on its own for $219, marked down from the usual $250 for a new Amazon all-time low. Or, with the tripod attached at $239, down from the regular $269. Both options are at the lowest price we can find and make for a wonderful podcast or streaming microphone, among many other applications. The MV7 is “a dynamic microphone with USB and XLR outputs Connect via USB and explore additional set-up features and Auto Level Mode within our ShurePlus MOTIV app, to control your vocal tone, and distance from the microphone.” Rated 4+ stars at B&H and you’ll find even more Shure deals below:

But if your battlestation is centered around Razer gear, you might want to give our coverage of the brand’s new Seiren V2 Pro/X USB mics. They feature an analog gain limiter and 24-bit depth as well as customization options for “enhanced customization and control, thanks to direct integration with Razer Synapse.” Get all of the details right here.

More on the Shure MV7 USB Mic:

USB OR XLR CONNECTIONS: Dual USB;XLR output allows digital or analog recording

CLOSE MIC APPLICATIONS: Great for podcasting, recording, live streaming, and more.

INTUITIVE TOUCH PANEL CONTROLS: Intuitive touch panel for control over gain, monitoring volume, headphone mix, and mic muting.

BUILT-IN HEADPHONE OUTPUT: The Built-in headphone output allo

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!