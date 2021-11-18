Eddie Bauer’s Black Friday Deals cut 50% off your purchase with deals from $10 shipped

Eddie Bauer’s Black Friday Sale is live with 50% off your purchase and deals starting at just $10. No code required. You can also save an extra 40% off all clearance items with code NOVEMBER40 at checkout. Plus, customers receive free shipping on all orders. During this sale you can score deals on best-selling outerwear, fleece, flannel items, jeans, boots, accessories, and more. One of our top picks from this sale that would make a great holiday gift idea is the men’s Cloud Layer Pro 1/4-Zip Pullover. This style is currently marked down from $33 and originally sold for $70. This pullover is a fantastic layering piece for cold weather and the stretch fabric adds mobility for sports. The polyester fleece material also promotes warmth and it’s quick-drying. With over 470 positive reviews from Eddie Bauer customers, it’s rated 4.5/5 stars. Find even more deals by heading below the jump or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Looking for more deals? The Carhartt Black Friday Deals are live and offering up to 50% off outerwear, sweatshirts, boots, and more.

