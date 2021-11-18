Eddie Bauer’s Black Friday Deals cut 50% off your purchase with deals from $10 shipped

Eddie Bauer’s Black Friday Sale is live with 50% off your purchase and deals starting at just $10. No code required. You can also save an extra 40% off all clearance items with code NOVEMBER40 at checkout. Plus, customers receive free shipping on all orders. During this sale you can score deals on best-selling outerwear, fleece, flannel items, jeans, boots, accessories, and more. One of our top picks from this sale that would make a great holiday gift idea is the men’s Cloud Layer Pro 1/4-Zip Pullover. This style is currently marked down from $33 and originally sold for $70. This pullover is a fantastic layering piece for cold weather and the stretch fabric adds mobility for sports. The polyester fleece material also promotes warmth and it’s quick-drying. With over 470 positive reviews from Eddie Bauer customers, it’s rated 4.5/5 stars. Find even more deals by heading below the jump or you can shop the entire sale here.
Our top picks for men include:
- Eddie’s Favorite Flannel Classic Fit Shirt $38 (Orig. $75)
- Straight Fit Flex Jeans $38 (Orig. $75)
- Downlight Hooded Jacket $209 (Orig. $279)
- Cloud Layer Pro 1/4-Zip Pullover $33 (Orig. $70)
- Glacier Peak Seamless Stretch Down Parka $150 (Orig. $299)
- …and eve more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- CirrusLite 2.0 Down Parka $80 (Orig. $169)
- Sun Valley Down Parka $150 (Orig. $300)
- IgniteLite Stretch Reversible Hooded Jacket $172 (Orig. $229)
- Stine’s Favorite Thermal Crew $25 (Orig. $50)
- Norton Beanie $13 (Orig. $25)
- …and even more deals…
