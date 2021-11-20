Apple’s prev-gen. TV 4K nears all-time low at just $100, today only (Refurb, Orig. $179)

Today only, Woot is offering the previous-generation Apple TV 4K in grade A refurbished condition down to $99.99 Prime shipped, with non-Prime members being charged an additional $6 delivery fee. Originally $179, you’d pay $169 for the newer model right now and today’s deal comes within $1 of the all-time low that we’ve tracked in new condition. Do keep in mind that we expect to see the Apple TV 4K return to the $99 price sometime over the Black Friday holidays, but if you don’t mind refurbished condition and spending $1 more to beat the rush, this is a fantastic deal.

The previous-generation Apple TV 4K packs the ability to stream 4K Dolby Vision/HDR10 content and even function as a centralized HomeKit hub for out of house control. You’ll also get the previous-generation Siri Remote with its glass touchpad at the top and built-in microphone to leverage voice commands. It also packs tvOS 15, AirPlay 2, and more for a solid streaming setup all around. Not sure if you should invest in a previous-generation model or just bite the bullet on the latest? Our comparison post helps you make the right choice.

On a tighter budget? Well, Amazon’s Fire TV Stick 4K also delivers Dolby Vision streaming and includes a voice remote. Sure, it’s not part of Apple’s ecosystem and you won’t be able to integrate this with HomeKit natively. But, considering it costs just $25 at Amazon right now, you could buy four and have cash left over compared to the Apple TV 4K featured in today’s lead deal. However, there’s several other Fire TVs on sale in Amazon’s early Black Friday discount extravaganza, so be sure to hit our previous coverage to see all that’s available.

On the topic of streaming media players, just yesterday I found all the best deals that are both coming next week and already live surrounding the topic. Pricing starts at $15 depending on which ecosystem you opt for, and there are quite a few to choose from in all. So, be sure to give that post a look, then head on over to our dedicated Black Friday 2021 guide for all the deals we find throughout the holiday season.

More on the Apple TV 4K:

Access a variety of streaming content in 4K HDR with the 64GB Apple TV 4K. With on-board iTunes and iCloud integration, the Apple TV 4K allows you seamlessly enjoy your existing library of music, photos, and videos. You can also explore additional content such TV shows, movies, and games thanks to the integrated App Store.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!