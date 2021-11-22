Black Friday 4K TV deals start now at up to $1,000 off: LG, Samsung, VIZIO, more from $270

The Black Friday 4K TV deals are starting to roll in with up to $1,000 in savings. We are now tracking a massive collection of 4K smart TV deals for Black Friday with more expected to hit everyday. You’ll want to check out our best of Black Friday 2021 4K TV feature for hints at what’s to come, but we already have huge deals from Samsung, LG, VIZIO, TCL, Amazon, and much more. This, as I’m sure you can imagine, is the best time of year to scoop up a new entertainment center display, whether it be for PS5 and Xbox Series X/S or sports, movies, and more. The deals are flying hard and fast now! Head below for our master roundup of Black Friday 4K TV deals.
***Note: The post will be updated constantly over the week with new price drops so be sure bookmark and check back regularly.
LG Black Friday 4K TV deals:
- LG C1 Series 4K 55-65-inch OLEDs from $1,097 ($700+ off)
- LG A1 Series 4K OLEDs from $897 ($300+ off)
- Use code HBQ5KMZKGRRP for extra $100 Amazon credit
- LG NanoCell 80 Series 55-65-inch from $680 ($300+ off) | Amazon
- LG NanoCell 75 Series 55-75-inch from $597 ($360+ off) | Amazon
- Use code IH9FSXL29C5M for extra $60 Amazon credit
Sony Black Friday 4K TV deals:
- X90J Bravia 50-75-inch from $898 ($500+ off)
- Plus even more right here…
Samsung Black Friday The Frame TV deals:
- 2021 The Frame 4K TVs from $798 (Up to $800 off)
- 43-inch The Frame $798 (Reg. $1,000)
- 50-inch The Frame $898 (Reg. $1,300)
- 55-inch The Frame $998 (Reg. $1,500)
- 65-inch The Frame $1,498 (Reg. $2,000)
More Samsung 4K Smart TV deals:
- QLED Q60A Series 43-85-inch from $498 ($1,000+ off)
- QLED Q70A Series 55-75-inch from $848 ($800+ off)
- Neo QLED QN85A Series 55-75-inch from $1,098 ($1,000+ off)
- And even more Samsung Smart 4K TV deals at Amazon…
VIZIO Black Friday TV deals:
- VIZIO’s all-new 4K AirPlay 2 TVs from $500 (Up to $400+ off)
- 75-inch: $998 (Reg. $1,300)
- 58-inch: $550 (Reg. $770)
- 55-inch: $530 (Reg. $750)
- 50-inch: $500 (Reg. $700)
- Class V-Series 70-inch 4K UHD LED SmartCast $498 (Reg. $587)
- Starts today at 3p.m. for Walmart+ members
TCL 4K TV deals:
- 6-Series Mini-LED 120Hz VRR Google TVs from $700 (New lows, $250+ off)
- QLED 4K UHD 85-inch HDR $2,500 ($500+ off)
- 40-inch Class 3 HD LED Smart Android TV $180 (Reg. $230)
- 75-inch 5-Series 4K UHD HDR QLED Smart TV $999 (Reg. $1,500)
- 75-inch 6-Series 4K HDR QLED Roku Smart TV $1298 (Reg. $1,400)
- And even more…
And even more of the 4K TV offers:
- Amazon all-new 2021 Omni Series 4K Fire TVs from $300 (Up to $150 off)
- Amazon 4-Series Fire TVs from $270 (Up to $140 off)
- Hisense ULED 4K 50-75-inch Quantum Dot QLED from $400 (Up to $400 off)
