Best of Black Friday 2021 – TVs: 65-inch Roku $300, 8K QLED $2,500, more from $128

Believe it or not, Black Friday 2021 has nearly arrived. With roughly one week left, many retailers have already started to discount televisions. This list aims to make your hunt as easy as possible while confirming that you are getting good value. As you would expect, a lot of retailers are vying for your attention and prices are competitive. Options from Target, Walmart, Sam’s Club, Best Buy, and many others have made the cut, and you’ll find that brands range from LG to Samsung, Element, VIZIO, and the list goes on. Continue reading to find our top picks.

Find the right 2021 Black Friday TV deal

The start of 2021 may have felt like we were on track to return to the way things once were, but supply chain issues still plague much of the electronics industry. Despite this, there are still a bunch of notable 2021 Black Friday TV deals – some of which are already up for grabs. While it can be exhausting to wade through a bunch of mediocre deals to find the best discount, this list is ready to do much of the heavy lifting for you.

If you already know what size you’re on the hunt for, perusing our guide to the best 2021 Black Friday TV deals should prove to be a cinch. Below you’ll find a few lists that break down the best markdowns based on screen dimensions. If you haven’t measured your TV console or free wall space, now’s a great time to do so. Once you’ve figured that out, we’ll do our best to help you find the most suitable option.

40 to 55 inches

In many instances, a smaller TV is more than sufficient. Pricing is generally affordable, even without Black Friday sales. Unfortunately, there aren’t as many small televisions on sale this year. That being said, Walmart is offering up the best value we’ve come across with a 40-inch 1080p Roku TV at just $128.

55 to 65 inches

Looking for something a bit larger? Stepping up to a 55- to 65-inch screen will leave you with many more discounts to pick from. Believe it or not, this list in our 2021 Black Friday TV discounts start at $300.

65+ inches

If this is the year you want to finally make all of your home theater dreams come true, you’re in the right place. Here you will find the largest screens paired with some of the biggest discounts. The most affordable option is at Target and once again is made by Element. A mere $300 will score a 65-inch screen, if you can get your hands on it. This list also contains 8K and up to 85-inch TVs, so be sure to take a moment and review all of your options.

Now that we’ve highlighted our favorite 2021 Black Friday TV deals, it’s time for you to make your decision. At the very least you can use this list as a gauge for comparing any last-minute deals that pop up between now and Black Friday. Until then, be sure to bookmark our Black Friday 2021 guide so you can quickly tune in to the best this upcoming holiday has to offer.

More Best of Black Friday Guides

Keep it locked to 9to5Toys for all the latest Black Friday news

We expect to see plenty of additional Black Friday news roll in throughout the coming days as retailers gear up for what’s certain to be a November to remember. As always, our Black Friday guide will be your place for all of the latest news and deals.

Follow 9to5Toys on Twitter

Follow 9to5Toys on Facebook

Follow 9to5toys on Instagram

Download the 9to5Toys iOS app

Sign-up 9to5Toys email newsletters

Subscribe to 9to5Toys on YouTube

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys Podcast

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!