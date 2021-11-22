ECOFLOW’s Delta 1300 Power Station packs dual 60W USB-C, six AC plugs at $989, more

Here at 9to5Toys, we have partnered with Wellbots to offer you the ECOFLOW DELTA 1300 Power Station for $989.10 shipped with the code 9TO5BF at checkout. For comparison, it normally goes for $1,200 at Amazon where it’s currently on sale for $1,099. Today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. This portable power station delivers 1,260Wh of total capacity and can recharge from 0% to 80% in “just 1 hour.” There are six AC wall outlets capable of 1800W sustained and 3300W peak power draw, as well as dual 60W USB-C, two 18W USB-A QuickCharge, and an additional two 12W USB-A ports to easily power all of your gear at one time. Plus, it supports being recharged from an AC outlet at home, car charger on-the-go, or solar panel when on-location. Keep reading for additional ECOFLOW deals.

More about the ECOFLOW Delta 1300 Power Station:

  • Equipped with large inverter load, which can power most home appliances and heavy duty DIY tools under 1800W (3300W Surge, PURE SINE WAVE)
  • EFDELTA can be recharged from 0% to 80% in 1 hour and to 100% in 1.6 hours
  • With 1260Wh capacity, EFDELTA can be truly a backup generator that keeps the lights, fridges running for hours.

