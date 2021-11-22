ECOFLOW’s Delta 1300 Power Station packs dual 60W USB-C, six AC plugs at $989, more

Here at 9to5Toys, we have partnered with Wellbots to offer you the ECOFLOW DELTA 1300 Power Station for $989.10 shipped with the code 9TO5BF at checkout. For comparison, it normally goes for $1,200 at Amazon where it’s currently on sale for $1,099. Today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. This portable power station delivers 1,260Wh of total capacity and can recharge from 0% to 80% in “just 1 hour.” There are six AC wall outlets capable of 1800W sustained and 3300W peak power draw, as well as dual 60W USB-C, two 18W USB-A QuickCharge, and an additional two 12W USB-A ports to easily power all of your gear at one time. Plus, it supports being recharged from an AC outlet at home, car charger on-the-go, or solar panel when on-location. Keep reading for additional ECOFLOW deals.

Equipped with large inverter load, which can power most home appliances and heavy duty DIY tools under 1800W (3300W Surge, PURE SINE WAVE)

EFDELTA can be recharged from 0% to 80% in 1 hour and to 100% in 1.6 hours

With 1260Wh capacity, EFDELTA can be truly a backup generator that keeps the lights, fridges running for hours.

