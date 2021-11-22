Ninja’s Black Friday kitchenware offers now live from $69: Blenders, cookers, more up to $100 off

As part of its early Black Friday deals, Amazon is now offering up to 33% off a range of Ninja kitchenware including the Foodi multi-cookers, blenders, and more. One unique standout here is the Ninja SS101 Foodi Smoothie Bowl Maker and Nutrient Extractor Blender system for $79.99 shipped. While this one is now matched at Best Buy, it regularly sells for as much as $120 direct and more like $100 from Amazon. Matching the Amazon all-time low, we have only seen this unique solution discounted this much once before and that was during Black Friday 2020. Not only can this be used a typical blender for your proteins shakes and more, but it is specifically designed with a “built-in tamper [for] perfectly thick smoothie bowls, nut butters, and blender ice cream.” Rated 4+ stars from hundreds at Best Buy. More details and early Black Friday Ninja kitchenware deals below.

Ninja Black Friday cooker/cookware deals:

Ninja Black Friday blender and more deals:

Ninja’s now live early Black Friday deals join our Instant Pot Black Friday deals from $59. A wide-range of the brand’s popular multi-cookers, countertop ovens, and air fryers are now seeing major price drops alongside some scheduled to go live this afternoon (details on those right here) with of the lowest listings of the year.

More on the Ninja SS101 Foodi Smoothie Bowl Maker:

THICK SMOOTHIE BOWLS: 14-oz. Smoothie Bowl Maker with built-in tamper blends and powers through frozen foods with less liquid for perfectly thick smoothie bowls, nut butters, and blender ice cream.

SMOOTH NUTRIENT EXTRACTIONS*: 24-oz. Nutrient Extraction* Cup with better breakdown for smoother extractions, smoothies, and frozen drinks (vs. BL480). (*Extract a drink containing vitamins and nutrients from fruits and vegetables.)

SMARTTORQUE TECHNOLOGY: Powerful 1200-peak-watt power-dense motor that powers through heavy loads without stalling or the need to stir or shake.

