Philips Norelco/OneBlade shavers and groomers from $18 for Black Friday (All-time lows), more

It’s time for some early Black Friday shaver and razor deals from $28.50. These options can make for some great gift ideas this year and we are now tracking a massive collection of price drops from some of the biggest brands in the space including Philips Norelco and OneBlade models, Gillette, Braun, and more. One standout offer here would have to be the Philips Norelco 2300 Rechargeable Electric Shaver at $29.99 shipped via Amazon. Target RedCard holders can score it for just $28.49 shipped, which is the lowest we have ever tracked and well under the to regular $40 or more price tag. Simple and to the point, this is a great option for folks that don’t need all of the high-tech features and just want a solid shaver to get the job done that won’t break the bank. More details and Black Friday shaver deals below.

The Philips Norelco 2300 Rechargeable Electric Shaver features ComfortCut, self-sharpening blades with a head that “adjusts to the curves of your face.” One touch opening for easy cleaning and 40 minutes of wireless shaving time join the detailing pop-up trimmer for one of the best, hassle-free Black Friday shaver deals we have spotted this far. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds at Target.

ComfortCut Blades, get a clean shave that’s comfortable on your skin. Rounded blade caps shield 27 self-sharpening blades to gently cut hair just above skin level and help the shaver glide smoothly over your skin

Experience a convenient, clean shave with heads that flex and float in 4 directions. The head adjusts to the curves of your face, ensuring smooth contact with your skin without a lot of pressure. 4D Flex Heads follow your face’s contours for a clean shave

Pop-up trimmer for mustache and sideburns. Finish your look with the built-in trimmer. Ideal for maintaining your mustache and trimming your sideburns.

