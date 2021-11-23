ECOVACS robotic vacuum and mop bundles are up to $250 off for Black Friday from $280

With Black Friday only a few days away, we’re now tracking a number of ECOVACS Deebot robotic vacuum deals at up to $250 off via Amazon. Our top pick is the T8 AIVI Robot Vacuum Cleaner and Mop for $499.99 shipped once you clip the on-page coupon. This ushers in a full $250 in savings and consequently marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. The T8 AVAI packs a 240ml water tank allows it to mop 2,000-square feet, while the suction/sweeping system handles vacuuming up messes. The built-in camera on the front of this robot offers on-demand video streaming, letting you see exactly what it’s doing. ECOVACS’ AIVI technology leverages laser mapping and AI object recognition to know where it’s at and what’s in front of the vacuum for precise cleaning. The T8 AVAI can also clean for up to three hours on a single charge, which gives it the ability to run through your entire house without having to recharge. Take a closer look in our hands-on review, then head below for more great deals.

Remember to clip the on-page coupon where applicable to redeem the lowest price possible.

More ECOVACS deals:

With full Alexa support in tow, don’t forget to check out Amazon’s Echo Black Friday sale that’s already live. While the deals start at $15, the most notable way to save is with the third generation Echo Dot at $20, as it packs full smart home control in a low-cost and compact form factor.

More on the ECOVACS Deebot Ozmo T8 AIVI:

AIVI Technology identifies, recognizes, and intelligently decides what to do around obstacles like shoes and cables so you don’t need to clean before cleaning. DEEBOT offers faster and more accurate object identification, identifying obstacles 200% faster than previous AIVI. The extra-large 240 milliliter water tank covers over 2000 square feet of mopping. Carpet detection sensors instantly identify floor type, automatically avoiding carpets when mopping and doubling suction power when vacuuming.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!