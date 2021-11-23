SteelSeries Aerox 3 Wireless mouse falls to $60, Nimbus+ Bluetooth controller $59.50, more

Amazon is now offering various SteelSeries PC gaming peripherals on sale ahead of Black Friday. Our favorite is the Aerox 3 Wireless Super Light Mouse for $59.98 shipped. Normally $100, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked and saves you a full 40%. The super lightweight design clocks in at just 66g for an ultra-smooth gameplay experience. It has an optimized battery life of up to 200 hours before it’s time to plug back in. There’s also dual connectivity available here, with “gaming-grade” 2.4GHz wireless as well as Bluetooth for simpler setups. The TrueMove Air optical sensor provides “pixel-perfect” tracking and AquaBarrier water resistance helps keep your new mouse safe from dust, spills, and more. Take a closer look in our hands-on review then head below for additional SteelSeries deals from $40.

After picking up some new peripherals for your desk, consider upgrading your audio game as well. Right now, the Elgato Wave:3 USB microphone is available for $120, which marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. Once that part of your setup is all done, be sure to swing by our Black Friday guide for other ways to save this holiday season.

Ultra-lightweight 66g design for effortlessly fast gameplay

Optimized 200 hour battery life plus fast charging Polling Rate: 1000Hz / 1 ms

Dual connectivity via gaming-grade 2.4 GHz and multi-purpose Bluetooth 5.0

Pixel-perfect TrueMove Air optical gaming sensor

AquaBarrier for water resistance and protection from dust and more

