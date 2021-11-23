Elgato’s Wave:3 USB mic turns your PC into a full audio interface at a low of $120

Amazon is offering the Elgato Wave:3 USB Microphone for $119.99 shipped. Down from its normal going rate of $150 lately, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. This USB microphone essentially offers a full audio studio in one, compact form factor. Elgato’s Wave Link software allows you to individually control audio sources and mixes to your headset and stream separately, which makes the Wave:3 a key component to any Twitch or YouTube Gaming setup. On top of that, it offers a solid condenser microphone that has high-quality audio capture for recording and other needs. I personally use the Wave:3 in my setup, and you can take an even closer look in our hands-on review. Head below for more.

While we’re expecting more Elgato gear to go on sale, right now the only other deal that we can find at Amazon is the Wave Shock Mount, which is on sale for $34.99 shipped from its normal going rate of $40, marking a new all-time low. This is the perfect upgrade for any Elgato Wave microphone setup, as it helps reduce vibrations that can be sent through to the microphone from your desk, keyboard, or mouse. Made by Elgato for its mics, the Wave Shock Mount makes it simple to use a boom arm as well if that’s something you’re looking for.

More on the Elgato Wave:3 USB Microphone:

Condenser capsule with a tight cardioid polar pattern captures speech with precision

Use the Wave Link app to control Wave: 3 and up to seven other audio sources, plus create two independent mixes

Up to 24-bit / 96kHz analog to digital conversion delivers lush detail

