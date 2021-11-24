Amazon discounts 4K Marvel digital + Blu-ray movies from $8, Indiana Jones, much more

Amazon is getting a jump start on Thanksgiving and Black Friday movie deals by offering a wide range of Blu-ray and digital movies on sale. One of our favorites is Guardians of the Galaxy in 4K on Prime Video for $7.99. For comparison, you’d normally pay $20 for this movie and today’s deal marks a return to its all-time low. Guardians of the Galaxy is a great movie that all Marvel fans should watch and enjoy. It features an all-star cast of Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, and Dave Bautista, who all work well together to make a great cast that both balances comedy with seriousness. This is far from the only Marvel movie on sale right now, and there are also several other films discounted ahead of the shopping holiday, so keep reading to find all the ways you can save.

Other digital Marvel movies for $8 each:

Marvel Blu-ray deals:

Other Blu-ray deals:

More on The Guardians of the Galaxy:

Brash space adventurer Peter Quill (Chris Pratt) finds himself the quarry of relentless bounty hunters after he steals an orb coveted by Ronan, a powerful villain. To evade Ronan, Quill is forced into an uneasy truce with four disparate misfits: gun-toting Rocket Raccoon, treelike-humanoid Groot, enigmatic Gamora, and vengeance-driven Drax the Destroyer. But when he discovers the orb’s true power and the cosmic threat it poses, Quill must rally his ragtag group to save the universe.

