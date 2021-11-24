Black Friday Nintendo eShop sale now live from just $8! Cuphead, Mario, Hades, and much more

The Black Friday Nintendo eShop sale has finally arrived! From now through November 30, 2021, you’ll find a selection of top-tier Switch games marked down by up to 50% off via the eShop. While many of the first-party titles are already available for less as part of our ongoing Black Friday game deal roundup, this is a great way to scoop up some solid price drops without leaving the couch or waiting for shipping times. The deals start from just $8 and include a series of amazing AAA experiences and brilliant indie games. Head below for more on the Black Friday Nintendo eShop sale.

Black Friday Nintendo eShop sale

As we mentioned above, some of the first-party Nintendo games (mainly Mario and friends) are slightly higher on the eShop than in our holiday game roundup, but you’ll also find some brilliant indie games for Switch at the best prices around that aren’t available anywhere else. One such standout would have to be the venerable Cuphead. Now marked down to $13.99 via the eShop, the regularly $20 title is a must-try for anyone that is a fan of challenging platforms and can appreciate its magical, 1930’s-style artwork.

Some other highlight titles found in the Black Friday Nintendo eShop sale you won’t find for less elsewhere include Spelunky 2, Dead Cells, The Messenger, and one of 2020’s best games, Hades, down at $17.50 from the usual $25 Switch price (it is on sale for $20 via Amazon in physical form).

Browse through the rest of the Black Friday Nintendo eShop sale right here for additional deals and be sure to comb through the physical and digital first-party Black Friday offers listed below and in our master game roundup.

More details from Nintendo on the digital Black Friday sale:

Sale ends 11/30 at 11:59 pm PT Save up to 50% on select digital games. Plus, earn 5% in Gold Points* for your next purchase. My Nintendo Gold Points are awarded based on 5% of the amount you pay (excluding tax and any points or discounts used) for eligible digital purchases. Then, you can redeem your Gold Points towards the purchase of other eligible digital games, DLC, and more.

