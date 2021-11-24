Fossil’s Black Friday Sale offers 30% off sitewide + smartwatches from $159

Fossil Black Friday offers 30% off sitewide and 40% off two or more items when you apply promo code HEYFRIDAY at checkout. Plus, Fossil offers smartwatches from $159. Customers receive free shipping on all orders. One of our top picks from this sale is the Gen 5E Smartwatch in Brown Leather that’s currently marked down to $159 and originally sold for $249. This watch is not only highly-fashionable but also tracks your steps, heart rate, allows you to answer calls, receive and reply to text messages, as well as change your music with a tap of a button. It has a 24-hour battery life as well. With over 5 star reviews from Fossil customers, this would be a fantastic gift option for the holiday season. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!