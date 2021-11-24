Jackery’s Black Friday and Cyber Monday event takes Explorer 240 down to $160 + more (Save 20%)

From outdoor activities to unforeseen power outages, and so much more, the Jackery Explorer 240 Portable Power Station has got your back. As its name implies, this unit stores 240Wh of power – all of which can be accessed via a 110V/200W grounded AC outlet, two USB-A ports, and a 12V DC connection. There’s enough power to simultaneously refuel a plethora of devices – this includes energy-hungry laptops, tablets, smartphones, and the list goes on. Continue reading to learn how you can score the Jackery Explorer 240 at 20% off.

Jackery Explorer 240 packs a punch

Despite packing an impressive 16.8Ah capacity, the Jackery Explorer 240 Portable Power Station could be smaller than you might think. It measures 9.05 by 7.67 by 5.19 inches and weighs in at 6.6 pounds. In addition the power sources mentioned earlier, you’ll also find an integrated display that shows charging status, real-time battery usage information, and how much energy remains.

Plugging Explorer 240 into a wall outlet will take the lithium-ion batteries from 0% to 80% in just 3.5 hours. The same can be achieved using most car outlets in roughly five hours. Both a wall and car charging cables are included in the box, providing you with a couple of ways to get back up and running.

It can be replenished using solar power

Not only can Jackery Explorer 240 be charged using wall and car outlets, owners can also refuel it with solar energy. Jackery claims that its own SolarSaga 60W solar panel (sold separately) can take Explorer 240 from 0% to 80% in as little as 5.5 hours. With a 16,800mAh capacity, Explorer 240 could offer all you need to fuel a laptop, smartphone, and other devices each day while a SolarSaga 60W solar panel manages to replenish all of that energy directly from the sun.

Discounted pricing for our readers

While the Jackery Explorer 240 Portable Power Station is generally priced at $199.99, the company is offering 20% off as a part of its Black Friday and Cyber Monday event. This results in a $40 price drop that reduces the cost to $159.99. This promotion will be available from November 25 to 29 and while supplies last. Each purchase includes free shipping, and is “normally delivered within 3-5 business days after placing the order.”

When it comes the longevity of Explorer 240, owners can expect its lithium-ion batteries to maintain an 80% or higher capacity after 500 charging cycles. Jackery proudly stands behind Explorer 240 by backing it with a two-year warranty. This is just one of many other markdowns available during Jackery’s Black Friday and Cyber Monday event.

