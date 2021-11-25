CRAFTSMAN’s 6-gal. air compressor combo kit falls $69 to new low at $199, more from $10

Today only, as part of its Black Friday Deals, Amazon is offering up to 30% off CRAFTSMAN tools and accessories from $10 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Our favorite from the sale is the Air Compressor Combo Kit at $199. Down from its normal going rate of $269, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked at Amazon. Shipping with a made in the USA 6-gallon air compressor, you’ll find up to 150 max PSI available here. Alongside the compressor itself is an 18-gauge brad nailer, 16-gauge finish nailer, and 3/8-inch stapler that are all ready to handle any job you have lined up. Head below for additional CRAFTSMAN deals this Black Friday.

CMEC6150 Air Compressor: Proudly Made in the USA with Global Materials in Jackson, Tennessee

PORTABLE: CMEC6150 Compressor with 150 max PSI is lightweight, portable, and oil-free

18 GA POWER: CMPBN18SB 18 Ga. Brad Nailer has the power to drive up to 2-in. brad nails

16 GA POWER: CMPFN16SB 16 Ga. Finish Nailer has the power to drive up to 2-1/2-in. finish nails

HEAVY-DUTY: CMPCS38 3/8-in. Stapler has the power to drive up to 9/16-in. heavy-duty staples

