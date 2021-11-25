Nordstrom Rack’s Black Friday Sale takes extra 40% off clearance: Nike, adidas, UGG, more

Nordstrom Rack’s Black Friday Sale takes an extra 40% off clearance items. Prices are as marked. Score deals on top brands including Nike, UGG, Travis Matthew, Cole Haan, adidas, Ralph Lauren, and more. Customers receive free delivery on orders of $89 or more. One of the most notable items from this sale is the Nike Court Vision Low Sneakers. These shoes are currently marked down to $50, which is $15 off the original rate. Both men and women can wear this style alike and pair nicely with joggers, jeans, leggings, shorts, and more. It features an 80’s throwback design that’s very on-trend and you can choose from two color options. Find even more deals by heading below the jump and be sure to check out our fashion guide for additional sales today.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

