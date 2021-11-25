Nordstrom Rack’s Black Friday Sale takes extra 40% off clearance: Nike, adidas, UGG, more

-
FashionBlack Friday 2021Nordstrom Rack
40% off from $15

Nordstrom Rack’s Black Friday Sale takes an extra 40% off clearance items. Prices are as marked. Score deals on top brands including Nike, UGG, Travis Matthew, Cole Haan, adidas, Ralph Lauren, and more. Customers receive free delivery on orders of $89 or more. One of the most notable items from this sale is the Nike Court Vision Low Sneakers. These shoes are currently marked down to $50, which is $15 off the original rate. Both men and women can wear this style alike and pair nicely with joggers, jeans, leggings, shorts, and more. It features an 80’s throwback design that’s very on-trend and you can choose from two color options. Find even more deals by heading below the jump and be sure to check out our fashion guide for additional sales today.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Looking for more deals? Under Armour’s Black Friday Sale offers up to 50% off sitewide with deals from $10.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Fashion

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more

Black Friday 2021

Nordstrom Rack

About the Author

Cole Haan’s Early Black Friday Sale offers 50% of...
Nike’s Black Friday Sale debuts up to 50% off sit...
Crocs Bright Friday Sale takes up to 50% off over 300 s...
Finish Line’s Cyber Week Sale offers hundreds of ...
Marmot’s Black Friday Sale offers 30% off sitewid...
Dick’s Sporting Goods Black Friday sale offers up...
ecco’s Black Friday Sale offers 25-40% off sitewi...
Under Armour’s Black Friday Sale takes up to 50% ...
Show More Comments