Amazon’s adidas Black Friday Sale offers footwear, apparel, more from $7 Prime shipped

30% off from $7
adidas Gear Up Sale

As part of its Black Friday Deals, Amazon is offering up to 30% off adidas footwear, apparel, and accessories for the whole family. A highlight from this sale is the men’s Superlite 6-Pack No Show Socks that would make a fantastic stocking stuffer idea. These socks are currently marked down to just $10.50 Prime shipped and regularly are priced at $20. Today’s rate is also the best price we’ve seen in over a year. This style is available in an array of color options and are great for pairing with sneakers. They’re also lightweight, features moisture-wicking fabric, and has arch compression that promotes support. Find even more deals from the Amazon adidas sale below and you will want to check out our fashion guide for additional Black Friday sales.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

adidas Superlite No Show Socks feature:

  • Get through your workout in lightweight comfort. these lightweight, no-show socks wick away moisture to keep your feet dry and comfortable from your first to last step.
  • Enhanced arch support gives you extra support and stability.
  • Super lightweight fit for comfort.
  • Moisture-wicking yarns keep feet dry from sweat.

