Amazon’s adidas Black Friday Sale offers footwear, apparel, more from $7 Prime shipped

As part of its Black Friday Deals, Amazon is offering up to 30% off adidas footwear, apparel, and accessories for the whole family. A highlight from this sale is the men’s Superlite 6-Pack No Show Socks that would make a fantastic stocking stuffer idea. These socks are currently marked down to just $10.50 Prime shipped and regularly are priced at $20. Today’s rate is also the best price we’ve seen in over a year. This style is available in an array of color options and are great for pairing with sneakers. They’re also lightweight, features moisture-wicking fabric, and has arch compression that promotes support. Find even more deals from the Amazon adidas sale below and you will want to check out our fashion guide for additional Black Friday sales.
Our top picks for men include:
- Adilette Shower Slides $16 (Orig. $25)
- Essentials Fleece Tapered Cuff 3-Stripes Pants $32 (Orig. $45)
- Superlite 6-Pack No Show Socks $11 (Orig. $20)
- Utility Backpack Duffel Bag $68 (Orig. $90)
- 3-Pack Cushioned Crew Socks $10 (Orig. $14)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- QT Racer 2.0 Running Shoes $41 (Orig. $65)
- Essentials Warm-Up Slim Tapered Pants $28 (Orig. $40)
- Racer TR21 Running Shoes $40 (Orig. $75)
- Essentials Fleece 3-Stripes Full-Zip Hoodie $34 (Orig. $55)
- Adicolor Shattered Trefoil Tights $28 (Orig. $35)
- …and even more deals…
adidas Superlite No Show Socks feature:
- Get through your workout in lightweight comfort. these lightweight, no-show socks wick away moisture to keep your feet dry and comfortable from your first to last step.
- Enhanced arch support gives you extra support and stability.
- Super lightweight fit for comfort.
- Moisture-wicking yarns keep feet dry from sweat.
FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!