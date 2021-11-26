Amazon Black Friday Chromebook deals from $200: Acer Spin 311 all-time low + more up to 30% off

As part of its Black Friday deals, Amazon is now offering up to 30% off Chromebooks and more. You can now score the Acer Chromebook Spin 311 Convertible Laptop for $199.99 shipped. That’s $90 off the regular $290 price tag for a 31% price drop and a new Amazon all-time low. Packing the Intel Celeron N4020 alongside 4GB of LPDDR4 memory, 32GB eMMC, and up to 10-hours battery life, the Acer Chromebook Spin 311 Convertible Laptop is centered around a 11.6-inch HD Touch IPS display. The 2-in-1 Chrome OS also comes with “100GB of Google Drive space to ensure that all of your files are backed up automatically.” Head below for more Black Driday Chromebook, desktop, and monitor deals.

Black Friday Chromebook/laptop deals:

Then go head right over to our master 2021 Black Friday deal hub and browse through the rest of the best deals of the year. Amaozn has now exploded with new price drops for Black Friday and you’ll find everything neatly organized right here.

More on the Acer Chromebook Spin 311 Convertible Laptop:

Chromebook runs on Chrome OS – An operating system by Google that is built for the way we live today. It comes with built-in virus protection, updates automatically, boots up in seconds and continues to stay fast over time. (Internet connection is required).

All the Google apps you know and love come standard on every Chromebook, which means you can edit, download, and convert Microsoft Office files in Google Docs, Sheets and Slides.

Get access to more than 2 million Android apps from Google Play to learn and do more.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!