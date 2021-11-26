Aqara launches up to 29% off Black Friday sale with HomeKit hubs, sensors, more

Aqara is now joining in on all of the other Black Friday 2021 savings by launching a comprehensive sale across its collection of smart home gear via Amazon. Ranging from HomeKit-enabled hubs for those just getting started to add-on sensors and other accessories, you’ll find a wide range of gear at some of the best prices of the year. Head below for a full breakdown of the Aqara Black Friday sale.

Aqara Black Friday sale goes live

Across the sale, you’ll find upwards of 29% in savings throughout nearly the entire Aqara smart home lineup for Black Friday. That even includes some of its most recent releases, as well as all of the other popular gear.

For those who are just getting started, the new Aqara G3 Camera Hub is a perfect option for diving into the ecosystem. This flagship offering will be on sale for one of the very first times, dropping to $87.99 from its usual $110 price tag. Featuring a 2K sensor that’s limited to 1080p feeds through HomeKit Secure Video, the G3 Camera packs in a Zigbee hub on top of its surveillance capabilities.

If the flagship specs aren’t a must, Aqara is also carrying the savings from its Black Friday sale over to the newer E1 hub. This compact dongle provides much of the same benefits as the lead deal, sans the camera functionality. Centered around a USB stick design, it’ll plug right into a wall adapter, PC, and anything else that can supply it power to integrate all of the brand’s accessories into your HomeKit setup. Currently selling for $23.99, this is down from the usual $30 price tag to mark one of the first discounts yet.

Speaking of, alongside the hubs for kickstarting your smart home setup is a selection of sensors and other accessories. Aqara is of course rolling over the savings onto these devices, giving you all kinds of different ways to deck out your setup. Ideal for just being alerted when the motion is detected or the temperate rises, as well as setting automations with the rest of your gear, these let you take existing lights and smart plugs to the next level.

By far the most compelling aspect of the Aqara lineup has to be the reliance on Zigbee connectivity on top of its compatibility with HomeKit and Siri over Wi-Fi or Ethernet. All of these accessories pair over the more reliable standard, and are included in the Aqara Black Friday sale as outlined above.

Aqara sensors:

Other discounted Aqara accessories:

