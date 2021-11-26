Black Friday 3D printer, CNC, laser deals from $159: Flashforge, ANYCUBIC, Creality, more

As part of its Black Friday Deals, various sellers via Amazon are discounting a selection of Flashforge, ANYCUBIC, Creality, and other 3D printers and CNC/laser machines. Our favorite is the Flashforge Adventurer 3 Lite FDM 3D Printer at $269 shipped for Prime members. For comparison, this model sells for between $300 and $360 at Amazon normally, with today’s deal marking a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. If you’re wanting to get started in 3D printing, Flashforge’s Adventurer 3 Lite is a great choice. You’ll find that it has a removable nozzle which makes for easy cleaning. Then, when it’s time to print, it heats up to 200C in just 50 seconds. Another great feature is that the print bed is removable, making it simple to get your finished project out of the housing. Head below for additional deals.
Note: Some deals are exclusive to Prime members.
Other 3D printer deals:
- ANYCUBIC MEGA X: $389 (Reg. $460)
- ANYCUBIC Vyper: $339 (Reg. $430)
- ANYCUBIC Photon Mono: $179 (Reg. $240)
- ANYCUBIC Photon Mono X: $530 (Reg. $700)
- ANYCUBIC Chiron: $499 (Reg. $625)
- ANYCUBIC Mega Pro: $340 (Reg. $425)
- Voxelab Aquila: $159 (Reg. $200)
- Snapmaker: $1,480 (Reg. $1,849)
- Longer LK5 Pro: $277.50 (Reg. $350)
- Flashforge Dreamer: $429 (Reg. $549)
- FlashForge Adventurer 3C: $265 (Reg. $339)
- OVERTURE Transparent Filament Clear PETG: $18 (Reg. $21)
- JGMAKER A5S: $279 (Reg. $349)
- Comgrow Creality CR-10: $439 (Reg. $549)
- Creality Upgraded Ender 3 Max: $287 (Reg. $412)
- Creality 3D Ender 5 Plus: $538.50 (Reg. $600)
- And many more…
Other CNC/laser machine deals:
- SainSmart Genmitsu 3018-PROVer CNC: $279 (Reg. $349)
- MYSWEETY 3018 CNC with 5.5W Laser: $254 (Reg. $319)
- ATOMSTACK 20W Laser: $254 (Reg. $300)
- Titoe 3018 Pro with 3W Laser: $232 (Reg. $290)
- And many more…
More on the Flashforge Adventurer 3D Lite 3D Printer:
- Build Volume: 150 x 150 x 150 mm
- Layer Resolution: 0.1-0.4mm
- Max. Print Bed Temperature: 100°C (212°F)
- Filament Compatibility: PLA/ABS/PEARL/PLA Color Change/METAL-FILLED/WOOD-FILLED/High Speed PLA
