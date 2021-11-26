Instant Pot Black Friday deals now live from $60 with up to $110 off: Multi-cookers, air fryers, more

The Instant Pot Black Friday deals are now going live. Multi-cookers, air fryers, countertop all-in-one ovens, and more are now up to $110 off. With deals already rolling in from Amazon, Walmart, and Target (among others), and more scheduled to go live this afternoon, now’s the best time of year to scoop up one of the hottest kitchenware items of the year. Pricing is now starting from $70 at Amazon, we are tracking one of the best deals ever on Target’s exclusive bundle offer, including the silicone egg and stainless steel steam rack, and Walmart’s massive price drop on the 8-quart Duo Crisp is on the way! Head below for a closer look at the now live Instant Pot Black Friday deals.

Instant Pot Black Friday deals:

Speaking of Black Friday kitchen deals, the Keurig K-Mini Coffee Maker deal is now live at $50. This is easily the best price of the year so far, and while we could see doorbusters for slightly less, those offers will likely die out in minutes, if not seconds. So jump in now if you don’t want to take the chance.

More on the Instant Pot Duo Plus:

SIMPLE, STRESS-FREE VENTING with an intuitive steam release switch that automatically resets when lid is closed

9-IN-1 APPLIANCES pressure cooker, slow cooker, sauté pan, rice cooker, yogurt maker, seamer, food warmer, sous vide and sterilizer

QUICK ONE-TOUCH COOKING with 15 customizable Smart Programs: pressure cook, slow cook, sauté, soup, broth, cake, egg, rice, bean, grain, porridge, oatmeal, sterilize, yogurt and sous vide

EASY-TO-READ DISPLAY in contemporary design includes full cooking progress bar, dedicated Start button, separate pressure and temperature indicator

