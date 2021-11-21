Keurig K-Mini Coffee Maker Black Friday deal now live at $50 (All colorways, Reg. $80)

Amazon is now offering the Keurig K-Mini Coffee Maker for $49.99 shipped in all colorways, which is the best advertised Black Friday price we have seen thus far. Regularly $80, this is $10 or $20 below the usual deal prices we see on this model, matching the Amazon all-time low, and the best we can find. We have only seen this model down this low a few times since Black Friday 2020 on Amazon so now’s your chance to jump in without worrying about potentially slightly lower doorbuster deals selling out next week. This model is a countertop space-saving 5-inches wide and is easily among the most attractive and compact in the brand’s lineup. A travel mug-friendly design joins the one cup reservoir to keep the water fresh, multiple brew size options from 6- to 12-ounces, and more. Rated 4+ stars from thousands of Walmart customers. More deals below.

One of the best lower-priced alternative here is the early Black Friday deal on the Chefman InstaCoffee Max at $39.99 shipped. Regularly $60 or so, this one is now 33% off for a new Amazon all-time low. The Chefman InstaCoffee Max can handle K-Cups and ground beans via the included filter providing “6 to 14-ounces of strong, robust coffee in under a minute.”

Hit up our Best of Black Friday home and kitchen feature for even more of the most notable now live and upcoming offers from Keurig, Anova, Instant Pot, Always Pan, Roborock, Breville, and much more. Then bookmark this deal hub for up-to-the-minute price drops across every product category.

More on the Keurig K-Mini:

FITS ANYWHERE: Less than 5 inches wide, perfect for small spaces

YOUR PERFECT AMOUNT: Brew any cup size between 6-12oz with Keurig K-Cup pods

ONE CUP RESERVOIR: Just add fresh water for each brew

FAST & FRESH BREWED: Coffee made in minutes

CORD STORAGE: For easy transport and tidy countertops

TRAVEL MUG FRIENDLY: Removable drip tray accommodates travel mugs up to 7.0 inches tall and holds a full accidental brew for easy cleanup

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!