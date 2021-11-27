Stanley’s classic Hammertone drinkware, more up to 25% off for Cyber Monday from $11

Today only, as part of its Cyber Monday deals, Amazon is offering up to 25% off the classic Stanley drinkware and camping gear. Everything in the sale ships free for Prime members to in orders over $25. The deals start from just over $11 and include everything from the brand’s classic Hammertone green tumblers alongside the Master Series Unbreakable mugs, a host of camp-ready gear, growlers, and much more. This is a great time to score some of Stanley’s popular drinkware and more ahead of the camping season or just for around the house and beyond. Head below for a closer look at the Amazon Cyber Monday Stanley deals. 

Amazon Cyber Monday Stanley deals:

The Amazon Black Friday Hydro Flask sale is still alive and well. You’re looking at up to 25% off some of the more popular water bottles out there alongside a series of the brand’s accessories and more with deals starting from $6. You’ll find everything waiting for you right here

More on the Stanley Classic Easy-Pour Growler:

  • FRESH, COLD & CARBONATED: To keep your beer tasty, fizzy and cold for up to 24 hours, this Growler has BPA-Free double-wall vacuum insulation and a hinged lid. It doubles as an excellent thermos to store coffee, tea or soup and keeps hot up to 18 hours.
  • LARGE CAPACITY: This growler can store up to 64oz / 4 Pints / 2 Qt / 1.9L of your favorite beverage, making this ideal for any picnic, hike, or camping trip. You’ll become the most popular person at any tailgating event.

