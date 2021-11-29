Amazon Cyber Monday smart home from $7: August Smart Lock all-time low, Kasa plugs and bulbs, more

Today only, as part of its Cyber Monday deals, Amazon is offering up to 45% off smart home gear from August, TP-Link Kasa, Moen, and much more. The deals start from $7 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. You’re looking at up to $60 off the 4th generation August smart lock, loads of TP-Link’s Kasa smart bulbs for not much more than a couple cups of coffee, smart faucets, Edison-style bulbs and much more. This is a great time to stock up on hub-free gear to add to your existing setup alongside the rest of our now live smart home price drops right here. Head below for our top picks from Amazon’s Cyber Monday smart home sale.

Amazon’s Cyber Monday smart home sale

Speaking of smart home deals, Cyber Monday offers are now live on Google’s Nest lineup from $25 (save up to 50%) and you’ll want to hear over to our Cyber Monday hub for all of the best offers on tap for today only.

More on the August Smart Lock:

UPGRADE YOUR EXISTING DEADBOLT: August smart locks fit on the inside of your door, making your regular deadbolt smarter, more secure and way more convenient. Keep your keys just in case (but you won’t need them).

GRANT ACCESS WITH THE AUGUST APP: Forget key copying. Quickly and easily share permanent, scheduled or temporary access to your home with friends, family and other people you trust, and never put a key under the doormat again.

EASY TO INSTALL ON ANY DOOR: Even if you’re not so handy, installation only takes about 10 minutes. August locks fit perfectly over most single cylinder deadbolts and aren’t much bigger than your original thumbturn.

