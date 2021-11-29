Best Cyber Monday 4K TV deals: LG OLED, The Frame $800 off, Xbox-ready models, more

This is the place to find all of the best Cyber Monday 4K TV deals in one handy collection. We are continuing to track some of the best prices of the year on models from Samsung, LG, VIZIO, Sony, TCL, and even the brand new Amazon Fire TV Omni Series, among others. You can now grab the 2021 LG B1 Series 65-inch 4K Smart OLED TV for $1,646.99 shipped. Regularly $2,300, this is $653 in savings, the first price drop we have tracked on this model and subsequently a new Amazon all-time low. The same pricing comparison data applies to the larger 75-inch model at $2746.99, down from the regular $3,500. Its gorgeous OLED display boasts 8 million pixels while the a7 4th generation processor handles 4K upscaling when needed. Built-in NVIDIA G-SYNC and FreeSync Premium alongside LG’s “Game Optimizer” tech makes this a great option for Xbox and PlayStation 5 gamers. The four HDMI ports and 120Hz refresh rate are joined by built-in voice command action by way of both Alexa and Google Assistant along with direct access to thousands of apps and streaming services. But there are loads more of the best Cyber Monday 4K TV deals waiting for you down below as well.
Best Cyber Monday 4K TV deals:
We are now tracking some new all-time lows on the Amazon Fire TV Omni Series as well as ongoing price drops with huge gift card add-ons over at BuyDig, and you’ll also find some discount codes that add up to $100 in Amazon credit to your purchase (listed directly below) as part of the best Cyber Monday 4K TV deals around. So be sure to browse through and lock-in the ideal home entertainment center display before the year’s biggest one-day shopping event shuts down and you take a chance of having to pay even more leading up to the December holidays. Many of the deals below have been matched at Best Buy and Walmart if that makes more sense for your shopping plan today, just be sure to double check the Amazon listings below in case they drop even lower throughout the day.
Cyber Monday LG 4K TV offers:
- LG C1 4K 48-65-inch OLEDs from $1,097 ($700+ off) | Amazon
- LG A1 4K OLEDs from $897 ($300+ off)
- Use code HBQ5KMZKGRRP for extra $100 Amazon credit
- LG NanoCell 80 Series 55-65-inch from $680 ($300+ off) | Amazon
- LG NanoCell 75 Series 55-75-inch from $597 ($360+ off) | Amazon
- Use code IH9FSXL29C5M for extra $60 Amazon credit
- LG 83-inch Class 4K Smart OLED $4,997 ($6,450 value) | BuyDig
- Plus $450 Visa gift card, 4-yr. extended warranty
- Plus more LG OLED 4K TV deals with Visa gift card bonuses…
Samsung Cyber Monday The Frame 4K TV deals:
- 43-inch The Frame $798 (Reg. $1,000) | Amazon
- 50-inch The Frame $898 (Reg. $1,300) | Amazon
- 55-inch The Frame $998 (Reg. $1,500) | Amazon
- 65-inch The Frame $1,498 (Reg. $2,000) | Amazon
- Plus more 2021 The Frame TVs from $798 (Up to $800 off) | Amazon
More Samsung 4K Smart TV deals:
- QLED Q60A Series 43-85-inch from $498 ($1,000+ off) | Amazon
- QLED Q70A Series 55-75-inch from $848 ($800+ off) | Amazon
- Neo QLED QN85A Series 55-75-inch from $1,098 ($1,000+ off) | Amazon
Amazon all-new 2021 Omni Series 4K Fire TVs
- Amazon All-New Fire TV 65-inch Omni 4K $600 (Reg. $830) | Amazon
- More Amazon 2021 Omni Series 4K Fire TVs from $300 (Up to $150 off) | Amazon
- Amazon 4-Series Fire TVs from $270 (Up to $140 off) | Amazon
Best Sony Black Friday 4K TV deals:
- X90J Bravia 50-75-inch from $898 ($500+ off) | Amazon
- Sony 75-inch X95J 4K Ultra Smart $2,298 ($3,100 value) | BuyDig
- Plus $100 Visa gift card, 4-yr. extended warranty
- Plus more Sony 4K TV deals with Visa gift card bonuses…
- Plus even more right here…
VIZIO’s Best Cyber Monday TV deals:
- VIZIO all-new 4K AirPlay 275-inch: $998 (Reg. $1,300) | Amazon
- VIZIO all-new 4K AirPlay 258-inch: $550 (Reg. $770) | Amazon
- VIZIO all-new 4K AirPlay 255-inch: $530 (Reg. $750) | Amazon
- VIZIO all-new 4K AirPlay 250-inch: $500 (Reg. $700) | Amazon
TCL 4K TV deals:
- 6-Series Mini-LED 120Hz VRR Google TVs from $700 (New lows, $250+ off) | Amazon
- QLED 4K UHD 85-inch HDR $2,499 ($500+ off) | Amazon
- 75-inch 5-Series 4K UHD HDR QLED Smart TV $999 (Reg. $1,500) | Amazon
- 55-inch 6-Series 4K HDR QLED Roku Smart TV $700 (Reg. $800) | Amazon
- And even more…
Toshiba 4K Fire TV offers:
- All-New Toshiba 43-75-inch LED 4K Smart Fire TVs from $290 (up to $250 off) | Amazon
- Updating…
FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!