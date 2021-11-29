Best Cyber Monday 4K TV deals: LG OLED, The Frame $800 off, Xbox-ready models, more

This is the place to find all of the best Cyber Monday 4K TV deals in one handy collection. We are continuing to track some of the best prices of the year on models from Samsung, LG, VIZIO, Sony, TCL, and even the brand new Amazon Fire TV Omni Series, among others. You can now grab the 2021 LG B1 Series 65-inch 4K Smart OLED TV for $1,646.99 shipped. Regularly $2,300, this is $653 in savings, the first price drop we have tracked on this model and subsequently a new Amazon all-time low. The same pricing comparison data applies to the larger 75-inch model at $2746.99, down from the regular $3,500. Its gorgeous OLED display boasts 8 million pixels while the a7 4th generation processor handles 4K upscaling when needed. Built-in NVIDIA G-SYNC and FreeSync Premium alongside LG’s “Game Optimizer” tech makes this a great option for Xbox and PlayStation 5 gamers. The four HDMI ports and 120Hz refresh rate are joined by built-in voice command action by way of both Alexa and Google Assistant along with direct access to thousands of apps and streaming services. But there are loads more of the best Cyber Monday 4K TV deals waiting for you down below as well.

We are now tracking some new all-time lows on the Amazon Fire TV Omni Series as well as ongoing price drops with huge gift card add-ons over at BuyDig, and you’ll also find some discount codes that add up to $100 in Amazon credit to your purchase (listed directly below) as part of the best Cyber Monday 4K TV deals around. So be sure to browse through and lock-in the ideal home entertainment center display before the year’s biggest one-day shopping event shuts down and you take a chance of having to pay even more leading up to the December holidays. Many of the deals below have been matched at Best Buy and Walmart if that makes more sense for your shopping plan today, just be sure to double check the Amazon listings below in case they drop even lower throughout the day.

