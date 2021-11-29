NordicTrack’s T Series smart treadmill falls to lowest price in years at $454 (Reg. $650)

Today only, as part of its Cyber Monday Deals, Amazon is offering the NordicTrack T Series Treadmill with 30-day iFIT Membership for $454.30 shipped. For comparison, you’d normally spend $650 for this treadmill on Amazon with today’s deal marking the best price that we’ve tracked since 2018. Designed to help keep you fit without ever having to leave the house, this NordicTrack treadmill features a max 10 MPH speed, 10% OneTouch incline control, and iFIT integration. Speaking of iFIT, you’ll get a 30-day trial of the membership, which allows you to stream both live and on-demand workouts and even lets elite trainers adjust your equipment. EasyLife Assist is also available here, which means that the treadmill can fold up after a run, making it quite compact when not being used. Head below for more.

Save some cash when opting for the Sunny Health & Fitness Indoor Cycling Bike for $227 at Amazon. This saves you 50% from today’s lead deal, though you’ll lose out on the connected features and treadmill design that NordicTrack offers. If you’re just wanting to stay fit this winter, Sunny Health & Fitness bike is a great choice.

Don’t forget to check out our sports and fitness deals that we’ve found over the past few days. You also won’t want to miss out on the fitness tracker deals that are still live for Cyber Monday, which would be great for tracking your new fitness goals.

More on the NordicTrack Treadmill:

30-Day iFIT Membership Included; Stream live & on-demand workouts on your equipment with Global Workouts & Studio Classes; Elite trainers adjust your equipment (15 Dollar value)

10% OneTouch incline control; 10 MPH SMART OneTouch speed control; With iFIT, your trainer auto-adjusts your speed and incline through a smart Bluetooth connection

SMART-Response Motor for effective speed, interval, and endurance training; 20” x 55” tread belt offers plenty of leg and elbow space as you run; FlexSelect deck cushioning protects your joints

Innovative SpaceSaver design with EasyLift Assist means your treadmill can fold up after your run for compact, simple storage; Auxiliary music port and dual 2-inch speakers provide entertainment

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!