Get up to $120 off Sonnet AMD Radeon GPUs and GPU bundles for Cyber Week

As a part of Cyber Week, Sonnet is offering up to $120 off its AMD Radeon GPUs and GPU bundles. If you’re looking for a powerful GPU to drive your Intel Mac inside of an external GPU enclosure, or a bundle for your Mac Pro, then check out Sonnet’s offerings.

Particularly useful for Intel Mac users, these GPUs can be paired with Sonnet GPU enclosures like the DuoModo Desktop Enclosure. This capable enclosure pairs an Intel Mac mini and GPU module in the same unit for an all-in-one powerful graphics and video editing solution. You can also pair one of these GPUs with Sonnet’s popular eGPU Breakaway Box, which we’ve reviewed over at 9to5mac.

Cyber Week Deals on powerful AMD GPU Cards

Sonnet AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT Graphics Card $1,400 (Reg $1,500)

(Reg $1,500) Sonnet AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT Graphics Card Bundle for Mac Pro $1,420 (Reg $1,540)

(Reg $1,540) Sonnet AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT Graphics Card $1,700 (Reg $1,800)

(Reg $1,800) Sonnet AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT Graphics Card Bundle for Mac Pro $1,720 (Reg $1,840)

Sonnet’s powerful DuoModo enclosure combines a Mac mini and GPU

One major benefit to utilizing an external GPU enclosure is to get more out of your Intel based Mac. If you’re not yet ready to upgrade your existing Intel Mac to Apple Silicon, then adding an external GPU is a great way to extend the capability of your Mac. A simple Thunderbolt connection to the eGPU enclosure is all that’s needed to take advantage of the significantly more powerful graphics that these Sonnet GPUs offer.

Of course, you don’t have to exclusively be a Mac user in order to benefit from these GPUs. PC users, as well as those involved in crypto-mining, may appreciate these graphics solutions as well.

