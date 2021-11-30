Google’s Nest Wifi Router + Point mesh network system packs Google Assistant built-in at $90 off

Today only, as part of its Special Buy of the Day, Home Depot offers Google’s Nest Wifi with Router and Point for $179 shipped. Down from $269, today’s deal marks one of the best prices that we’ve tracked in months, beating our previous mention by an additional $20. This bundle delivers both a Google Nest Wifi router as well as a Point, which combine to deliver 4,400-square feet of wireless coverage. Sporting 802.11ac speeds, you’ll find a total of 2.2Gb/s of bandwidth available here. The Point node also doubles as an Assistant speaker for smart home control and capabilities. You’ll also find a pair of Gigabit Ethernet ports on each unit. Take a closer look in our hands-on review, then head below for additional details.

Take a look at the TP-Link Deco Mesh if you’re on a tighter budget. With three individual nodes included, there’s coverage for 5,500-square feet available here. While you’ll lose out on the built-in Assistant functionality as well as Google’s easy-to-use app, it’s hard to argue with the value of TP-Link’s system since it’s available for just $110 at Amazon right now.

Don’t forget to check out the rest of Google’s holiday discounts that are still live. Spotted over Cyber Weekend, you’ll find additional Nest Wifi deals here as well as home security cameras, smart speakers, and so much more.

Google Nest Wifi Router features:

Nest Wifi is a scalable and flexible Wi-Fi system These Nest Wifi devices work together to blanket your whole home in fast, reliable Wi-Fi and eliminate buffering in every room – with coverage up to 4400 square feet. One Wi-Fi router plugs into your internet provider’s modem to create your Wi-Fi network The other extends the wireless network and keeps your connection fast to devices in every room. For more coverage, add Nest Wifi routers or points to your system.

