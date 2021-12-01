Amazon Melissa & Doug toys from $13.50: PAW Patrol, Blue’s Clues, puzzles, more up to 30% off

As part of its ongoing holiday kids’ toy deals, Amazon is now offering up to 30% off a collection of top-tier Melissa & Doug play sets, Fisher-Price, and more. One standout is the 15-piece Melissa & Doug PAW Patrol Pup Pack Backpack Role Play Set for $23.39 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders $25. Regularly $38, like it currently fetches at Walmart, this is 38% off the going rate and a new Amazon all-time low, just in time for holiday gifts. If you have a Paw Patrol-fan toddler on your list, this kid-sized Pup Pack backpack with tools and accessories is here to “save the day.” It includes a working whistle (sorry parents) with clip, adjustable binoculars, 3-in-1 tool with magnifier, red lens, fold-out mission map and activity guide, write-on badge, and more, all with the Melissa and Doug quality seal of approval. Rated 4+ stars at Walmart and you’ll find even more Melissa & Doug kids’ gift deals below.

While they might be more geared towards the bigger kids, the ongoing LEGO building kit deals we are tracking are a great way to gather the whole family up for some fun and hands-on time together. With sets ranging from Star Wars and Mario Bros. builds to more advanced options for your personal collection, you won’t want to miss out on the holiday price drops here.

Suit up for PAW Patrol missions with the sturdy kid-sized Pup Pack backpack with tools and accessories to save the day

Includes working whistle with clip, adjustable binoculars, 3-in-1 tool with magnifier, red lens, and compass, fold-out mission map and activity guide, write-on badge, pretend pup treats in a pouch

4 double-sided mission cards slide into a PupPad—great story-starters for imaginative missions

