adidas Friends and Family Sale takes 25% off sitewide with deals from $8

The adiads Friends and Family Sale takes 25% off sitewide when you apply promo code CELEBRATE at checkout. Creator Club Members (free to sign-up) receive complimentary delivery. A standout from this sale is the men’s UltraBoost 21 Cold.Rdy Shoes that are marked down to $143 and originally sold for $190. If you know someone on your holiday gift list that loves to workout outdoors, these shoes would be a fantastic option. The lightweight material and energy returning cushioning promotes a springy step. The outsole was also designed to give you traction on all surfaces in during wet and cold conditions. Be sure to find even more deals from adidas by heading below the jump.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

