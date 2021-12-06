Add Bluetooth and remote-controlled RGB LED lighting to your home for the holidays from $15

-
AmazonSmart Home
From $15

Today only, as part of its Epic Daily Deals, ZG US (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering a selection of QZYL RGB LED lights priced from $15 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Our top pick is this 60-foot Bluetooth LED Strip for $14.98. Down from $20, today’s deal is the first major price drop that we’ve tracked in months for this model and marks a new all-time low that we’ve seen. This smart RGB LED strip features both Bluetooth and IR remote control for changing the colors, brightness, and more. The controller also features a built-in high-sensitivity microphone to change the color based on music and audio in the room, making it a great buy for Christmas parties this winter. There’s also a function where you can automatically have the lights turn off after a certain length of time. Head below for more.

More RGB LED lighting deals:

Don’t forget that right now you can save up to $130 on high-end Philips Hue Gradient Lightstrip bundles, alongside outdoor lighting packages and much more from $13. Philips Hue is a fantastic choice for your smart home lighting as it’s not just app-enabled, but also the fact that it ties into Alexa, Assistant, as well as HomeKit for voice control.

More on the QZYL RGB LED Strip:

  • LED lights for bedroom access 28 dynamic color changing modes at the touch of a button with our proprietary App or our 44 key IR remote control for fast, simple brightness adjustment from 1% to 100%
  • QZYL led lights with an integrated high-sensitivity microphone, allows the app control to respond to your voice or the music you play, and match the rhythm of your music – simply fire up your favorite dance, chill-out or trance play list & enjoy a stunning party
  • Our led strip lights include an in-built intelligent timer allowing pre-setting the appropriate time and suitable color to make it turn on /off automatically,it can be used as an led light strips alarm clock, perfect for drifting off after a tough day to a room bathed in relaxing indigoes, or awakening to a bright, morning lightshow.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Smart Home

The best in smart home deals and sales.

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

LG 34" Curved UltraWide

Govee markdowns continue: Smart Scale $14.50, Flow Pro ...
Govee launches up to 50% off Christmas sale with smart ...
Save up to $130 on Hue Gradient Lightstrip bundles, out...
Vont’s 2-pack of Wi-Fi RGB LED light bulbs expand...
CORSAIR K65 RGB Mini 60% mechanical keyboard returns to...
Save up to 30% on Anker Soundcore RGB speaker, Dolby At...
Travel 100+ miles per charge with $200 off the HyperScr...
Lenovo’s Smart Clock 2 bundles with a color smart...
Show More Comments