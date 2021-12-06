Save up to $130 on Hue Gradient Lightstrip bundles, outdoor packages, more from $13

Amazon is now discounting a selection of Philips Hue bundles delivering some of the best prices yet on all-new releases, rare packages, and more at up to $130 off. Our top pick packages the Philips Hue Bluetooth Gradient Ambiance Lightstrip with a 3-bulb Color Starter Kit at $249.99. Normally you’d pay $360 for both of the inclusions in this bundle, with today’s offer amounting to $110 in savings and marking the first discount yet on the new Gradient Ambiance strip.

Arriving as quite the notable package for diving into the Hue ecosystem, this includes the bridge you’ll need to get started alongside three Color Ambiance lights and the all-new Gradient Ambiance strip. Everything will integrate with your Siri, Alexa, or Assistant setup and will add a pop of color to your setup be it for more festive holiday decor or finally adopting some smart home lighting. Get a closer look at the Gradient Lightstrip in our launch coverage and then head below for more.

Other Philips Hue bundles:

Amazon is now also offering the Philips Hue White A19 Medium Lumen Smart Bulb for $12.99. Down from the usual $15, you’re looking at only the third discount on this new release since launching earlier in the fall. Ready to integrate with the wider Philips Hue setup out of the box or work on its own, this smart bulb packs both Zigbee and Bluetooth connectivity. That yields everything from HomeKit support to Alexa and Assistant integration. The real shining feature of the new release is its increased 1,100-lumen brightness, which now is the equivalent of a 75W traditional bulb.

Philips Hue Gradient Ambiance Lightstrip features:

Blend any of millions of colors of smart light with the Philips Hue ambiance gradient lightstrip, whose dynamic light scenes offer a gradient of smart light for a truly unique look. Control up to 10 lights in a room with Bluetooth to set the mood instantly, or add a Hue Bridge to get the full suite of smart lighting features in your whole home. Shape, bend, or cut to size to fit your space, or extend the lightstrip up to 33 feet with a lightstrip extension. Pair your lightstrip with any compatible Amazon Echo or Google Home device for hands-free help in any room, or use Apple HomeKit when paired with a Hue Bridge.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!