Dick’s Sporting Goods takes up to 50% off adidas, Nike, Under Armour, Columbia, more

Dick’s Sporting Goods Under the Tree Event takes up to 50% off top brands. Price are as marked. Score deals on Nike, adidas, Under Armour, Columbia, and many more. Customers receive free delivery on orders of $50 or more. A standout from this sale is the adidas Postgame Solid Pullover Hoodie that’s currently marked down to $40, which is $15 off the original rate. This sweatshirt is available in eight versatile color options and is a perfect layering option for cooler weather. It looks really nice with shorts, joggers, jeans, khaki pants, and more. This style also has an attached hood and features a fleece interior for added warmth. Find additional deals by heading below the jump and be sure to check out our fashion guide for even more sales today.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!