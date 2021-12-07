Philips Hue Play Smart Gradient Lightstrip and HDMI Sync Box bundle sees rare $138 discount

Best Buy is currently offering the Philips Hue Hue Play HDMI Sync Box bundled with a Hue Play Gradient Lightstrip starting at $321.98 shipped for the 55-inch version. Just add both of the smart home accessories to your cart, where the savings will automatically apply. Normally this bundle would run you $460, with today’s offer saving you $138 in order to mark the first notable discount of the year and the best value to date. You can also score the same 20% savings on the 65-inch model, too. Over 480 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating, and you can head below for a more in-depth look at the package.

Expanding the rest of the Philips Hue Play ecosystem, the new Gradient Lightstrips pair with a required Hue hub in order to bring your smart home setup to the home theater. Attaching onto the back of your TV, there are two different sizes on sale to fit an up to 65-inch TV. The included Sync Box allows you to take full advantage of the addressable RGBs, painting the wall behind your home theater with ambient lighting that matches what’s on the TV screen for a more immersive experience.

Though if you’d prefer to bring much of that same adjustable ambient lighting to your shelves, behind a desk, or elsewhere in your home that isn’t specifcially behind the TV, be sure to have a look at the new Gradient Ambiance Lightstrip. This new offering just launched last month and arrives with the same addressable RGB technology found above, just in a more streamlined package that isn’t geared towards home theater use. Get all of the details right here.

Philips Hue Play Gradient Lightstrip features:

Use both the Hue app and Hue Sync mobile app to completely personalize the entertainment experience, adjusting speed, brightness, and intensity of the lights. Control the Play gradient lightstrip with your voice using smart home assistants, such as Amazon Alexa, Apple HomeKit, and Google Assistant. The Play gradient lightstrip comes in three sizes and includes mounting clips, making it easy to attach to the back of any TV 55″ and larger.

