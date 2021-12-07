Samsung’s Chromebook Plus V2 offers a 2-in-1 experience at a low of $298 (Reg. up to $500)

Amazon is offering the Samsung Chromebook Plus 2-in-1 V2 for $298.09 shipped. Down from its normal going rate of up to $500, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked at Amazon for this model. Sporting a 2-in-1 design, this Chromebook packs an Intel Celeron processor, 4GB of RAM, and 64GB of storage, which is more than enough power to handle lightweight computing tasks while on-the-go. Running Chrome OS, this laptop can also launch Android apps thanks to the inclusion of the Google Play Store. You’ll also find an integrated stylus to use for taking notes, sketching, and more. Head below for additional information.

This laptop sleeve is available on Amazon for $13 Prime shipped once you clip the on-page coupon. Designed to easily hold your new 2-in-1 laptop, power adapter, wireless mouse, and more, you’ll find that keeping everything in a laptop sleeve makes it easy to work on-the-go as everything will be in one place and easy to grab at a moment’s notice.

Speaking of working on the go, did you see the deal that we found yesterday on Sony’s latest WH-1000XM4 headphones? Both the over-ear and in-ear models are discounted to $248 each, making now a great time to pick one up. The XM4 series of headphones offer active noise cancellation and Bluetooth connectivity to help block out the world around you while also functioning without any wires at all.

More on the Samsung Chromebook Plus V2:

BUILT-IN PEN Experience the power of the incredibly precise built-in pen that never needs charging. It’s always ready to write, sketch, edit, magnify and even take screenshots

DUAL CAMERA Fold your laptop into tablet mode to capture clear shots and even zoom in for a closer look with the revolutionary 13MP world-facing camera with autofocus

CHROME OS AND GOOGLE PLAY STORE Create, explore and browse on a bigger screen with the tools you use every day —all on the secure Chrome OS

