Breville’s Fountain Plus Juicer sees 25% price drop ahead of the holidays at $120 shipped

Amazon is offering the Breville JE98XL Juice Fountain Plus Centrifugal Juicer for $119.95 shipped. Matched at Best Buy. Regularly $160, this is 25% off the going rate, within $3 of the Amazon 2021 low, and the best price we can find. Give the gift of homemade juices for years to come and a healthy lifestyle this year with $40 in savings on this Breville juice fountain. Features include a 3-inch wide feed chute for larger and more robust ingredients, a titanium reinforced disc and Italian-made micro mesh filter basket for durability, and a built-in froth separator so you can get at the good stuff quickly and easily. A cord wrap for neat storage and a dual speed control setup roundup the feature set. Rated 4+ stars from over 1,100 Best Buy customers. More details below.

If the brand name Breville option is a bit overkill here, take a look at the Mueller Austria Juicer Ultra at just under $70 shipped on Amazon where it has achieved best-seller status. It’s not quite as powerful with less bells and whistles, but it will certainly push out fresh home made juices all year around much the same otherwise.

If you’re looking to bring some intelligence to the kitchen or bathroom this holiday season, Amazon’s Smart Soap Dispenser will do just that and is now on sale for $41 shipped. Down from the regular $55, this is the second-best price we have tracked and you’ll find all of the details right here. Swing by our home goods guide for even more.

More on the Breville JE98XL Juice Fountain Plus Centrifugal Juicer:

Why The Mueller Ultra Juicer – Under it’s sleek modern stainless-steel design and low counter-top footprint, it packs the punch of much larger, bulkier and more expensive juicers in a fraction of the size and cost. You will be able to create a 16 oz cup of juice in seconds with less clogging and less foaming.

Dual-speed Versatility – “1” low speed runs from 12000 to 15000 RPM for softer fruits like oranges, tomatoes and others; “2” fast speed runs from 15000 to 18000 RPM for harder fruits like carrots, celery, beets, kale and many others.

Clean-ups Are A Snap – Culinary grade stainless-steel cutting disc is surrounded by an Italian made micro mesh filter to extract more juice, vitamins and minerals all while being easy to clean and assemble in seconds.

