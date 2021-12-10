Craft a dedicated iPad setup with these stand and keyboard deals from $10 (Up to 42% off)

OM_Mall (98% lifetime positive feedback) via Amazon is offering its OMOTON iPad Keyboard with Numeric Keypad for $11.55 shipped for Prime members that clip the on-page 15% off coupon. If you are not a Prime member, $2.40 of savings is off the table and you’ll need to place an order of over $25 to qualify for free shipping. Folks with a Prime subscription stand to save 42% and can cash in on a new all-time low. Create a sleek iPad setup with this highly-affordable Bluetooth keyboard. It’s made specifically with iOS in mind, which is abundantly clear by the iPad-friendly function keys along the top. This provides quick access for the Home screen, brightness adjustments, Spotlight, and the list goes on. It is also ready to pair with an iPhone as well. There’s even a numeric keypad that should help take productivity to new heights. Continue reading to find yet another OMOTON deal at $10.

We’ve also noticed that Alles-Omoton Authorized (99% lifetime positive feedback) via Amazon is offering its Adjustable Aluminum iPad Stand for $10 Prime shipped. Typically priced at $15 or higher, today’s deal shaves at least 33% off and newly marks the best price we have tracked. It’s sturdy enough to support all smartphones and tablets that range from 4 to 12.9 inches in size. Devices can be placed in either portrait or landscape orientations, allowing you to choose the best setup for your current workflow.

And don’t forget that you can still grab this this noiseless Bluetooth mouse for $9 Prime shipped. It also is compatible with iPadOS, making this a great way to round out your new setup. Piecing all of this together will undoubtedly help you become an iPad power user. Discover the latest Apple-branded deals in our dedicated guide.

OMOTON iPad Keyboard with Numeric Keypad features:

It’s perfectly compatible with all iPad models with systems iOS 9.1 or later; these include iPad Air 4 10.9, iPad Pro 12.9, iPad Pro 11, iPad 8th/7th Generation 10.2, iPad Mini 5, and much more.

This full-sized keyboard and numeric keypad are perfect for inputting data and guaranteed to enhance efficiency.

Its sloped angle delivers comfort and ease. Enjoy using your iPad with minimal hand fatigue. Plus, the keyboard’s refined scissor mechanism provides a responsive and quiet typing experience.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!