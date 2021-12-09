Slide this noiseless Bluetooth mouse in your bag for just $9 Prime shipped (All-time low)

OMOTON’s official Amazon storefront is offering its Noiseless Bluetooth Mouse in various colorways for $8.99 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 31% off the typical rate there and newly marks the lowest price we have tracked. Throw this inexpensive Bluetooth mouse in your bag so you always have a backup that’s ready and waiting. It works with macOS, Windows, iPadOS, Chrome OS, and the list goes on. A 33-foot range helps ensure that connectivity will not be a problem. Bluetooth pairing kicks the need for a wireless USB dongle to the curb, keeping your setup as simplistic as possible. It is also touted as offering noiseless clicks, which is a feature that I really enjoy.

Make work a bit easier when you also have a 3M Precise Mouse Pad by your side. It costs just $5 and features a foam design and is said to extend the battery life of mice by “up to 50%.” The surface area measures 9 by 8 inches and the color scheme could be a great match depending on which mouse you end up buying.

You know what else will would be a travel-friendly accessory? This Nulaxy aluminum laptop stand at $13 Prime shipped. It features a sturdy construction that can be folded down to a narrow strip when it is not in use. Drop by our Mac accessory and PC gaming guides to see what else is up your alley.

OMOTON Noiseless Bluetooth Mouse features:

  • SUPER COMPATIBILITY: This Bluetooth mouse is compatible with Apple Mac MacBook/Pro/Air, iPad, and other Bluetooth-enabled computers, laptops, PCs, Notebooks and tablets with Windows, Mac OS, Linux or Android system 
  • BLUETOOTH CONNECTION: Supporting Bluetooth 5.0 and Bluetooth 3.0 connection protocols, the Bluetooth mouse for iPad offers a reliable, long-range connection up to 33ft/ 10 meters without using a receiver

