adidas End of Year Sale takes up to 40% off running shoes, apparel, more from $16

The adidas End of Year Sale takes up to 40% off select styles. Prices are as marked. During this sale you can find deals on apparel, shoes, accessories, and much more. Creator Club Members (free to sign-up) receive complimentary delivery. One of our top picks from this sale is the EQ21 Running Shoes that are currently marked down to $64 and originally sold for $80. These shoes are great for indoor or outdoor workouts and were designed to be highly-lightweight. This style comes in an array of color options and also has a mesh exterior that allows breathability. Rated 4.5/5 stars from adidas customers. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks or you can shop the entire sale here.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links