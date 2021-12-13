REI Holiday Warm Up Sale takes up to 70% off North Face, Marmot, more

The REI Holiday Warm Up Sale takes up to 70% off top brands including The North Face, Marmot, Mountain Hardwear, Columbia, and many more. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $50 or more. A standout from this sale is the Mountain Hardwear Ghost Shadow Insulated Hoodie that’s currently marked down to $132 and originally sold for $220. This jacket features a water-resistant, highly-packable material that’s great for outdoor events. It also has an attached hood and large zippered pockets to store essentials. This is a perfect style for layering and you can choose from three versatile color options as well. Rated 4.2/5 stars from REI customers. Head below to find even more deals.
Our top picks for men include:
- Mountain Hardwear Gor-Tex PacLite Stretch Jacket $165 (Orig. $220)
- Patagonia Down Sweater Jacket $195 (Orig. $279)
- Mountain Hardwear Ghost Shadow Insulated Hoodie $132 (Orig. $220)
- Columbia Ridge Gates Interchange 3-in-1 Jacket $182 (Orig. $260)
- Arc’teryx Cerium LT Down Vest $174 (Orig. $249)
Our top picks for women include:
- Mountain Hardwear Altius Hybrid Pullover $70 (Orig. $175)
- Patagonia Re-Tool Snap-T Pullover $90 (Orig. $120)
- Arc’teryx Cerium LT Down Hoodie $303 (Orig. $379)
- REI Co-op Flash Insulated Hoodie $112 (Orig. $159)
- Smart Wool Hike Medium Crew Socks $16 (Orig. $20)
