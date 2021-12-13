WORKPRO + Jorgensen multi-tools, outdoor lawn care, clamps, more on sale from $8

-
AmazonToolsWORKPRO
From $8

Today only, as part of its Epic Daily Deals, Kaya Depot (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering up to 21% off a selection of outdoor tools, gear, and more from WORKPRO, Jorgensen, and DURATECH priced from $8 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Our favorite deal is the WORKPRO 15-in-1 Multi-Tool at $15.99. Down from its normal $19 going rate, today’s deal saves the full 21% that’s available, marking a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. Designed to help you with a multitude of tasks, this tool has a pair of pliers, knife, saw, screwdriver, wire cutter, bottle opener, nail file, and more. It’s made from stainless steel and has a locking mechanism that ensures tools stay firmly open when being used. Keep reading for more of our top picks.

Additional tool deals:

Don’t forget that WORKPRO’s utility workbench is on sale for $90 right now. That’s a saving of $60 from its normal $150 going rate and delivers a large work surface with a built-in light as well as pegboard. Also, be sure to check out our tools guide for other great ways to save.

More on the WORKPRO Multi-Tool:

  • Multi-Purpose- Seamlessly combined 15 parts including Plier, Knife, Saw, Screwdriver, Wire Cutter, Bottle/Can Opener, Double Sided Nail File into one multitool.
  • Durability- Made of premium stainless steel with stonewash surface, the tool is rust-proof and corrosion-resistant.
  • ALL-Locking Design- Remarkable locking mechanism can well lock each tool part firmly when it is fully opened, ensuring the safety and efficiency while working.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Tools

WORKPRO

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

LG 34" Curved UltraWide

WORKPRO’s 48-inch workbench includes a pegboard and l...
Swiss+Tech’s 16-in-1 Micro Wrench Multi-Tool plun...
For $69, Razor’s E90 electric kids scooter travels 10...
Prep for winter with a $129 Snow Joe electric snow blow...
Ride all winter with BalanceFrom’s Bike Trainer S...
Kobalt’s 80V Max 21-in. electric mower sees price cut...
Score a $100 Uber gift card at $85 for holiday travels ...
HyperX’s Cloud II Wired Gaming Headset returns to...
Show More Comments