WORKPRO + Jorgensen multi-tools, outdoor lawn care, clamps, more on sale from $8

Today only, as part of its Epic Daily Deals, Kaya Depot (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering up to 21% off a selection of outdoor tools, gear, and more from WORKPRO, Jorgensen, and DURATECH priced from $8 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Our favorite deal is the WORKPRO 15-in-1 Multi-Tool at $15.99. Down from its normal $19 going rate, today’s deal saves the full 21% that’s available, marking a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. Designed to help you with a multitude of tasks, this tool has a pair of pliers, knife, saw, screwdriver, wire cutter, bottle opener, nail file, and more. It’s made from stainless steel and has a locking mechanism that ensures tools stay firmly open when being used. Keep reading for more of our top picks.

Additional tool deals:

Don’t forget that WORKPRO’s utility workbench is on sale for $90 right now. That’s a saving of $60 from its normal $150 going rate and delivers a large work surface with a built-in light as well as pegboard. Also, be sure to check out our tools guide for other great ways to save.

More on the WORKPRO Multi-Tool:

Multi-Purpose- Seamlessly combined 15 parts including Plier, Knife, Saw, Screwdriver, Wire Cutter, Bottle/Can Opener, Double Sided Nail File into one multitool.

Durability- Made of premium stainless steel with stonewash surface, the tool is rust-proof and corrosion-resistant.

ALL-Locking Design- Remarkable locking mechanism can well lock each tool part firmly when it is fully opened, ensuring the safety and efficiency while working.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!