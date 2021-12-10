WORKPRO’s 48-inch workbench includes a pegboard and light at low of $90

Walmart is offering the WORKPRO 48-inch Workbench with Work Light for $89.98 shipped. Down from its $150 list price, a similar model goes for $169 at Home Depot right now and today’s deal beats our previous mention by an additional $10 to mark a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. Do you have Christmas presents that require some assembly before being delivered? Well, if so, this workbench is a must. It goes into your garage or workshop and provides a fantastic surface to complete projects on. Plus, there’s a built-in light so you can see even in the dark. The back also functions as a pegboard to hang tools and more on, giving you a clean and clutter-free workspace. Head below for more.

With your savings, be sure to pick up this 114-piece pegboard kit which is available for under $17 Prime shipped on Amazon. It’ll give you hangers, bins, screwdriver holders, and more to ensure that your workbench stays organized. As someone who’s spending far more time in the workshop this holiday season, I can say that keeping things nice and organized is an absolute must to stay sane when working on multiple projects at a time.

Don’t forget that we’re currently tracking multiple SKIL combo kits on sale up to 49% off, as well as the 5-tool kit discounted from $94. In addition to these deals, you won’t want to miss out on the other deals that we have in our tools guide for additional ways to save this holiday season.

WORKPRO Workbench features:

This workbench is designed to help you get the job done, the WORKPRO Multi Purpose 48in Workbench with Work Light is built tough and features everything you need to keep your workspace organized and functioning smoothly.The all-steel frame on this heavy-duty workbench can handle anything you put it through and it features a black oxide face to resisting rust so its looks last as long as it does. The particle board work surface is designed for heavy jobs and can really take a beating. The lower shelf of this WORKPRO Multi Purpose Workbench is constructed of the same material so it can handle the heavy load of tool storage. Instructions included.This workbench has 2 drawers that you need for tool storage?and the maximum weight is 253kg,built in power strip.

