Amazon’s 10-in-1 Electrician Multi-Tool falls under $11, more from $9 (Up to 27% off)

Amazon is offering its Amazon Basics 10-in-1 Electrician Multi-Tool for $10.92 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. While the list price is around $13, our research shows that this offering tends to sell for closer to $15. Today’s offer equates to as much as 27% off and comes within $0.40 of the lowest price we have tracked in over a year. This handy multi-tool is made by Amazon, comprised of stainless steel in addition to aluminum, and boasts a wealth of helpful tools that are ready to squeeze into a pocket. Instead of taking a more traditional route, this multi-tool leads with a wire stripping pliers and also includes screwdrivers, a saw, file, knife, serrated blade, can opener, and bottle opener. It’s touted as being great for everything from hiking to camping, around-the-house, and more. Continue reading to find more Amazon Basics multi-tools priced as low as $9.

While we’re talking tools, did you see that Kobalt’s 40V offerings are up to $100 off right now? This one-day sale is hosted over at Lowe’s. Over there you will find a variety of outdoor lawn tools and combo kits, so be sure to peek at all of the offers to see if anything catches your eye.

Amazon Basics 10-in-1 Electrician Multi-Tool features:

10-in-1 electrician’s multi-function tool includes wire stripping pliers, medium slotted screwdriver, small slotted screwdriver, Phillips screwdriver, saw, file, knife, serrated blade, can opener, and bottle opener

Great for hiking, backpacking, camping, fishing, and other outdoor activities, as well as for survival, emergencies, or around-the-house use

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!