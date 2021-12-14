Amazon’s 10-in-1 Electrician Multi-Tool falls under $11, more from $9 (Up to 27% off)

Amazon is offering its Amazon Basics 10-in-1 Electrician Multi-Tool for $10.92 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. While the list price is around $13, our research shows that this offering tends to sell for closer to $15. Today’s offer equates to as much as 27% off and comes within $0.40 of the lowest price we have tracked in over a year. This handy multi-tool is made by Amazon, comprised of stainless steel in addition to aluminum, and boasts a wealth of helpful tools that are ready to squeeze into a pocket. Instead of taking a more traditional route, this multi-tool leads with a wire stripping pliers and also includes screwdrivers, a saw, file, knife, serrated blade, can opener, and bottle opener. It’s touted as being great for everything from hiking to camping, around-the-house, and more. Continue reading to find more Amazon Basics multi-tools priced as low as $9.
More Amazon Basics multi-tools:
- 11-in-1: $11 (Reg. $14)
- 8-in-1: $11 (Reg. $14)
- 15-in-1: $9 (Reg. $12)
- 10-in-1: $11 (Reg. $14)
While we’re talking tools, did you see that Kobalt’s 40V offerings are up to $100 off right now? This one-day sale is hosted over at Lowe’s. Over there you will find a variety of outdoor lawn tools and combo kits, so be sure to peek at all of the offers to see if anything catches your eye.
Amazon Basics 10-in-1 Electrician Multi-Tool features:
- 10-in-1 electrician’s multi-function tool includes wire stripping pliers, medium slotted screwdriver, small slotted screwdriver, Phillips screwdriver, saw, file, knife, serrated blade, can opener, and bottle opener
- Great for hiking, backpacking, camping, fishing, and other outdoor activities, as well as for survival, emergencies, or around-the-house use
