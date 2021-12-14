Save up to $100 on Kobalt 40V outdoor lawn tools and combo kits, today only

Today only, as part of its Daily Deals, Lowe’s is offering a selection of Kobalt 40V outdoor lawn tools at up to $100 off. Our favorite deal here today is the 2-Piece 40V Combo Kit for $129 shipped. This saves the full $100 available here today and marks one of the best price that we’ve tracked all-time. Kobalt’s 2-tool kit here includes an 8-inch pole saw as well as a pole hedge trimmer that has a 20-inch steel blade. There’s also a 2.5Ah battery and charger included in the kit that delivers up to 50 minutes of runtime per charge, which should be more than enough for most around the house tasks. Of course, you’d find the normal gas savings that allow you to tidy up your house without using traditional fossil fuels. Check out Lowe’s landing page for other great ways to save.

Of course, you could save serious cash by opting instead for the BLACK+DECKER plug-in 17-inch electric hedge trimmer. It’s just $33 on Amazon, which is nearly $100 below today’s lead deal. Sure, you won’t get the pole saw, cordless nature, or extended hedge trimmer here. But, in the end, it’ll allow you to shape bushes and more without using any gas, and that’s really all one could ask for.

Be sure to swing by our Green Deals guide for other great ways to save. There, you’ll find deals on rechargeable batteries, electric scooters, and so much more. Also check out our New Green Deals over at Electrek, a daily roundup of the best sales from around the web for cutting back on fossil fuels, saving energy, and living off-grid.

More on the Kobalt Combo Kit:

Kobalt 40V 20-In Pole Hedge Trimmer and 8-In Pole Saw are compatible with the Kobalt 40V MAX family of products – includes 2.5Ah battery and charger for up to 50 minutes of runtime

Pole hedge trimmer has 20-in steel blades with 5/8-in cutting capacity for controlled easy trimming of hedges and bushes

Pole Saw provides up to 140 cuts of 4×2 treated lumber on a fully charged 2.5 Ah battery

8-In bar and chain allows you to prune, trim and delimb with confidence

