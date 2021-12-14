Bring Crucial’s 1TB X6 Portable SSD to your EDC at $81 via Amazon (Reg. $130) + more from $50

Amazon is now offering the Crucial X6 1TB Portable Solid-State Drive for $80.99 shipped. Regularly $130, This is $49 or 38% off the going rate, within $1 of the Black Friday price at Amazon, and the lowest total we can find. Compatible with PC, Mac, Android, and iPad Pro over USB-C right out of the box, this is a wonderful option for your EDC and to take your setup into 2022. Coming in a 2.5-inch form-factor it can move and store your data at up to 540MB/s with built-in shock-, vibration-, and extreme temperature-resistance alongside up to 6.5-feet of drop protection. Rated 4+ stars at Newegg. Head below for additional deals on other capacity options from $50.

If you’re looking to take it up a notch, the best-in-class SanDisk 1TB Extreme Portable SSD is marked down to $125.50 at Amazon right now. While we did see it drop lower in limited sales over the Black Friday festivities, this is still a historically great price on one of the best options out there. You’ll find the rest of our most recent internal and external SSD coverage right here.

FAST: Read speeds up to 540MB/s – that’s 3.8x faster than most hard drives

TINY, LIGHTWEIGHT: Fits between your fingertips and weighs less than your car keys

BROAD COMPATIBILITY: Works with PC, Mac, Android, iPad Pro8 (PS4, Xbox One, and USB-A computer require USB-A adapter, available separately)

RELIABLE AND DURABLE: Backed by Micron, one of the largest manufacturers of flash storage in the world

