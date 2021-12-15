Bass Pro Shops Bargain Cave takes up to 50% off new markdowns from $13. Prices are as marked. Here you will find deals on Columbia, Carhartt, The North Face, Under Armour, Ray-Ban, and more. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $50 or more. A standout from this sale is the Columbia Loma Vista Jacket for men that’s currently marked down to $60, which is $40 off the original rate. This jacket is perfect for fall and winter weather with a down filling to promote warmth. It’s great for outdoor activities as well with a durable exterior. It also has a buffalo check fleece lining that provides warmth and style too. Plus, the exterior water-resistant fabric keeps you dry. Find even more deals by heading below the jump.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

