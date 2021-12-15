Bass Pro Shops Bargain Cave takes up to 50% off new markdowns from $13. Prices are as marked. Here you will find deals on Columbia, Carhartt, The North Face, Under Armour, Ray-Ban, and more. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $50 or more. A standout from this sale is the Columbia Loma Vista Jacket for men that’s currently marked down to $60, which is $40 off the original rate. This jacket is perfect for fall and winter weather with a down filling to promote warmth. It’s great for outdoor activities as well with a durable exterior. It also has a buffalo check fleece lining that provides warmth and style too. Plus, the exterior water-resistant fabric keeps you dry. Find even more deals by heading below the jump.
Our top picks for men include:
- Columbia Loma Vista Jacket $60 (Orig. $100)
- Under Armour Specialist Henley 2.0 Long-Sleeve Pullover $60 (Orig. $80)
- Huk Icon X Refraction Camo Long-Sleeve Hoodie $45 (Orig. $65)
- Columbia PFG Terminal Tackle Pullover $30 (Orig. $45)
- Carhartt Loose-Fit Heavyweight T-Shirt $15 (Orig. $25)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- Under Armour Mission Boucle Swacket $84 (Orig. $140)
- The North Face Aconcagua Vest $89 (Orig. $119)
- Columbia Cades Cove Full-Zip Long-Sleeve Hoodie $38 (Orig. $50)
- Ray-Ban Aviator II Evolve Sunglasses $134 (Orig. $191)
- Carhartt Workwear Pocket T-Shirt $13 (Orig. $17)
- …and even more deals…
