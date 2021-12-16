JOBY’s GorillaPod Mobile Rig comes with extra holders, more for just $29 (New all-time low)

Adorama is offering the JOBY GorillaPod Mobile Rig for $29 shipped. For comparison, it originally sold for $105 and goes for $49 at Amazon right now. Today’s deal beats our last mention by $20 and marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. Designed to give your smartphone photography and videography rig a solid upgrade, the GorillaPod Mobile Rig includes two GorillaPod arms with 1/4-20 connections as well as two cold shoe mounts and a GoPro adapter. This means you can take either horizontal or vertical photos and videos with ease. In addition to that, the GorillaPod itself can mount just about anywhere thanks to its unique ball and socket design. Head below for more.

Now, if buying name brand just isn’t your style, why not check out this more budget-friendly mini tripod at Amazon? It’s just $26, offering the ability to hold just under two pounds, and is fully articulating like today’s lead deal. Designed more for being used with a bit heavier cameras than today’s lead deal, you’ll find that it easily supports smaller mirrorless cameras and more.

Speaking of capturing photos and videos on the go, did you see the OnePlus 8 deal that we found earlier today? Well, if not, it ships with a 48MP camera array on the back and a 6.55-inch 90Hz AMOLED display. On top of that, it’s just $249 which also marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked.

More on the JOBY GorillaPod Mobile Rig:

Create pro-grade videos, vlogs, and YouTube content with the GorillaPod Mobile Rig from Joby. Designed for content creators, this smartphone rig is flexible, portable, and user-friendly. The locking GripTight mount secures most smartphones, which can then be easily adjusted via tilt and landscape-to portrait mode as needed. Up to three additional devices such as mics, lights, and action cameras can be added using 1/4″-20 connections, and included are two 6-socket Gorilla arms with 1/4″-20 connections, plus two cold shoe mounts and one GoPro mount.

