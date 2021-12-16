OnePlus 8 falls to $249 for T-Mobile customers with 5G, 48MP cameras, more

OnePlus is currently offering the T-Mobile OnePlus 8 128GB Android Smartphone for $249 shipped with the code NovoP8 at checkout. Down from its $699 list price and $400 going rate at Amazon in unlocked condition, today’s deal beats the previous all-time low that we’ve tracked by $50. Sure, this phone might be a generation or so old, but that doesn’t make it a slouch in the specs department at all. You’ll find a powerful Snapdragon 865 SoC here with 5G connectivity and a 6.55-inch AMOLED 90Hz display. Of course, with 128GB of storage and a 48MP rear camera array, you’ll be able to capture holiday memories with ease using the OnePlus 8. Take a closer look in our hands-on review then head below for more.

It’s hard to beat the value offered here, especially with a 90Hz screen and 5G connectivity. However, the Nokia G10 still would be a great alternative for those on a tighter budget. At $149, it’s a full $100 below today’s lead deal and you’ll find that it ships with Android 11, dual SIM, a 6.52-inch HD display, and even 6-months worth of service at no extra charge.

Don’t forget that Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip 3 is currently discounted by $400 for pre-paid users and even ships with free Galaxy Buds 2. With cutting-edge technology, the Z Flip 3 features a foldable build and unique design that’s sure to impress friends and family this holiday season.

OnePlus 8 features:

OnePlus 8 – Lead with Speed | 90 Hz Fluid 6.55″ Display – Smooth, Responsive, and Amazingly Vivid.| High-capacity 4510 mAh battery – Speed up your charge with Warp Charge 30T fast charging technology. | 48 MP Triple Camera – 48 MP main camera, 116° ultra wide angle camera and dedicated macro lens| 12 GB RAM + 256 GB Storage – Qualcomm® Snapdragon 865 sets a new benchmark for performance. Features 5G connectivity.

